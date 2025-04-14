WNBA draft: What time does it start and what to expect?

UConn guard Paige Bueckers is expected to be selected by the Dallas Wings with the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft on Monday night in New York.

The Dallas Wings’ decision with the first overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft — a.k.a. the “Paige Bueckers Sweepstakes” — on Monday night in New York essentially was sealed in November when luck handed them the top pick in the draft lottery. Now all but a formality, the consensus top prospect and newly crowned national champion is expected to don a Wings jersey next season.

Aside from that clear-cut selection, the rest of the first round remains anyone’s guess. Once considered a deep class, this field is thinner as several of the nation’s top college stars opted to return to campus for lucrative name, image and likeness deals — setting the stage for an intriguing opening round.

Despite finishing with the league’s worst record (8-32), the Sparks narrowly missed out on Bueckers, saddled with the second pick. In turn they traded it to acquire All-Star Kelsey Plum, moving down to ninth overall. They also are slotted for the 21st and 28th picks in the three-round draft.

Likewise, the Atlanta Dream, Indiana Fever, New York Liberty and Phoenix Mercury all traded their top picks in exchange for upgrades elsewhere. Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Aces forfeited their selection because of unauthorized player benefits and workplace policy violations.

For the first time, the WNBA’s newest franchise, the Golden State Valkyries, set its sights on adding a cornerstone piece with the fifth pick ahead of its inaugural season.

How to watch

The draft will be televised on ESPN and streaming on ESPN+ from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The WNBA also will have digital and social media coverage on wnba.com and the WNBA app. The evening will open with the Orange Carpet runway as draft prospects display their fashion styles, available on ESPN+, while a draft countdown show will begin at 4 on ESPN.

What to expect

USC forward Kiki Iriafen, celebrating a three-pointer, is expected to be a top-five pick in the WNBA draft on Monday night. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

After Bueckers goes No. 1, the Seattle Storm are expected to select French native Dominique Malonga at No. 2. The 6-foot-6 forward has played in France’s top league since she was 15 and averaged 15.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists this past season. The Washington Mystics hold back-to-back picks at Nos. 3 and 4 and are positioned to take Notre Dame guard Sonia Citron and USC forward Kiki Iriafen. They also have the No. 6 choice. The expansion Valkyries will make their inaugural selection, expected to be social media sensation and Texas Christian standout Hailey Van Lith, at No. 5.

What the Sparks might do

L.A.’s frontcourt is already set, anchored by veteran All-Star Dearica Hamby and last year’s first-round investments Rickea Jackson and Cameron Brink — who still is recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

That shifts the focus to the backcourt, where the Sparks likely will aim to find a guard to pair with Plum. While Plum has spent most of her career at shooting guard because of her shooting and off-ball movement, first-year coach Lynne Roberts’ positionless system signals a change.

At her introductory press conference, Plum said she expects to have the ball in her hands more — a return to the point guard role that earned her a spot on the 2024 Olympic team. That move hints at L.A.’s priorities in the draft: either a scoring two-guard who complements Plum or a young point guard who can learn behind her, add depth and take over when she slides to shooting guard.

By the time L.A. is on the clock at No. 9, a solid pool of options should remain, with the latter half of the first round filled with promising point and shooting guards capable of fitting either role. Among the names to watch: Kentucky’s Georgia Amoore, an All-Southeastern Conference selection known for her elite IQ and playmaking skills, fits the mold of a true point guard; South Carolina’s Te-Hina Paopao, a confident scorer fresh off a standout Final Four performance, leans more toward a scoring-focused shooting guard; Kansas State’s Serena Sundell, the nation’s leader in assists (7.3 per game) and Maryland’s Shyanne Sellers, a three-time All-Big Ten first-team selection, who are versatile combo guards.

2025 WNBA draft order

First round

1. Dallas

2. Seattle (from Sparks)

3. Washington (from Chicago)

4. Washington

5. Golden State

6. Washington (from Atlanta)

7. Connecticut (from Phoenix)

8. Connecticut (from Indiana)

9. SPARKS (from Seattle)

10. Chicago (from Connecticut)

11. Minnesota

12. Dallas (from New York)

[Las Vegas pick forfeited]

Second round

13. Las Vegas (from Sparks)

14. Dallas

15. Minnesota (from Chicago)

16. Chicago (from Washington)

17. Golden State

18. Atlanta

19. Indiana (from Phoenix)

20. Indiana

21. SPARKS (from Seattle)

22. Chicago (from Las Vegas)

23. Washington (from Connecticut)

24. Minnesota

25. Connecticut (from New York)

Third round

26. Seattle (from Sparks)

27. Dallas

28. Sparks (from Chicago)

29. Seattle (from Washington)

30. Golden State

31. Dallas (from Atlanta)

32. Washington (from Phoenix)

33. Indiana

34. Seattle

35. Las Vegas

36. Atlanta (from Connecticut)

37. Minnesota

38. New York