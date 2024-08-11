More to Read

Neil Bush Seeks Case Dismissal: President Bush’s son Neil has asked an administrative law judge to dismiss the government’s case against him for his alleged conflict of interest in his role as a former director of a failed Colorado S&L;, according to documents. Bush, 35, was an outside director of Silverado Banking, Savings & Loan Assn., a Denver thrift that collapsed in December, 1988. In written arguments submitted to Judge Daniel J. Davidson, Bush said there was no possibility that he could continue the alleged abuses since Silverado already has been taken over by the government. The thrift agency is seeking an order against Bush which effectively would bar him from working for banks or S&Ls.; Bush has denied any wrongdoing and has insisted that the regulators’ actions are politically motivated.

