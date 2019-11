The University of San Francisco defeated UC Irvine, 3-1, in a nonconference women’s soccer game Sunday at Irvine.

Irvine freshman Katie Ralph scored 10 minutes into the game for the Anteaters (0-1-1).

Shellie Silva tied the score on a goal with about a minute remaining in the half, and Pam Riggs scored the winner two minutes into the second half for USF (1-1).