Advertisement
Sports

James Castagnola leads UC Irvine baseball to win over Fresno State in NCAA regional

UC Irvine first baseman James Castagnola plays against Long Beach State in March.
UC Irvine first baseman James Castagnola, shown here playing against Long Beach State in March, hit a home run in an 8-3 win over Fresno State in the Los Angeles Regional on Saturday.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff

UC Irvine bounced back from an NCAA tournament regional opening loss, rolling to an 8-3 win over Fresno State on Saturday at UCLA’s Jackie Robinson Stadium.

James Castagnola led the Anteaters at the plate, delivering a home run and three RBIs. Winning pitcher Riley Kelly tossed 52 strikes, allowing four hits and two runs during four innings.

Eddie Saldivar delivered a home run and scored twice in the season-ending loss for the Bulldogs.

Advertisement

UC Irvine will face the loser of the late UCLA-Arizona State game in another elimination game at 3 p.m. PDT Sunday. If the Anteaters win, they would face the winner of the Bruins-Sun Devils game in another elimination contest. UC Irvine needs to sweep its next three games to win the Los Angeles Regional.

Los Angeles, CA - May 30: UC Irvine pitcher Trevor Hansen (28) opens the NCAA baseball.

Sports

UC Irvine baseball fails to capitalize on chances in NCAA regional loss

Jacob McCombs and Blake Penso put UC Irvine in position to win, but the Anteaters come up short at critical times in a 4-2 loss to Arizona State in the NCAA regionals.

More to Read

Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Sports

Advertisement
Advertisement