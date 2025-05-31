James Castagnola leads UC Irvine baseball to win over Fresno State in NCAA regional
UC Irvine bounced back from an NCAA tournament regional opening loss, rolling to an 8-3 win over Fresno State on Saturday at UCLA’s Jackie Robinson Stadium.
James Castagnola led the Anteaters at the plate, delivering a home run and three RBIs. Winning pitcher Riley Kelly tossed 52 strikes, allowing four hits and two runs during four innings.
Eddie Saldivar delivered a home run and scored twice in the season-ending loss for the Bulldogs.
UC Irvine will face the loser of the late UCLA-Arizona State game in another elimination game at 3 p.m. PDT Sunday. If the Anteaters win, they would face the winner of the Bruins-Sun Devils game in another elimination contest. UC Irvine needs to sweep its next three games to win the Los Angeles Regional.
