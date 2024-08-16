Datametrics Is Hoping to Launch High-Speed Printer
Chatsworth-based Datametrics Corp., formerly a supplier of computer peripherals and communications products to the defense industry, hopes to tap the burgeoning office-network market with its new, high-speed color printer.
Datametrics’ President Sidney Wing said the company is seeking one or more partners to help launch the printer that prints a page in three seconds, compared with the two to three minutes it takes existing printers. Datametrics said it would also target the short-run production printing markets.
“We’re discussing strategic alliances with larger firms in the area of distribution and manufacturing,” Wing said.
Wing added that he expects to reach a partnership agreement by the end of the year. Datametrics hopes to begin making so-called “engines” for the high-speed color printers as early as next year.
