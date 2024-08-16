OXNARD : Panel to Discuss Global Economy

A citizens panel will meet in Oxnard Saturday on the 48th anniversary of the United Nations to discuss the global economy, and lobby for more trade opportunities, including the controversial North America Free Trade Agreement.

The forum, which will explore issues related to the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and other world economic situations, is sponsored by the United Nations Assn. of Ventura County, the local League of Women Voters and the Baha’is of Ventura County.

“A large number of people’s livelihoods depends on international trade,” said Warren Faue, the president of the Ventura United Nations Assn. chapter.

“The American economy isn’t sufficient internationally to support our lifestyle,” he said. “The welfare of the world, and consequently the United States, depends on an efficient and free world economy.”

Included in the panel discussion--to be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Oxnard Public Library--will be Richard Felton, a professor emeritus at the University of Nebraska, and Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of the United Nations Development Program.

Faue said supporting NAFTA and all global trade would benefit the United States in the long run.

“If we pass up the opportunity of becoming the main supplier to Mexico and the rest of Latin America, it would be the most foolish and shortsighted thing we’ve ever done,” he said.