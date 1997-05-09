5 Militia Members Face Federal Charges

More to Read

Federal prosecutors unsealed indictments against five “Republic of Texas” members, who are accused of conspiring with leader Richard L. McLaren to issue $1.8 billion in worthless financial warrants. The five, including Steven Craig Creer, acting president of one of the group’s factions, appeared in federal court in Dallas on bank fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy charges. None of the five took part in the militia’s standoff with police.

From Times Staff and Wire Reports

