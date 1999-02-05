LETTER FROM THE EDITOR

During the past two years, we’ve tried to place an increased emphasis on the human side of the news in Ventura County. One key element in that has been our Ventura County Life column.

We launched the column on Sundays. Then--because of your enthusiastic response--we expanded it to twice weekly, appearing also on Wednesdays, late last year. Starting today, the column will appear three times a week.

Speaking of columns, the Rocktalk column on our Out & About page on Fridays is also expanding. We’ve renamed it Pop Scene, and its focus will broaden to include the entire range of popular music. The Sounds column also has a new name--Classical / Jazz.

Covering the news is a primary obligation for every newspaper. But our columns give us a chance to deliver just a little bit more, from insights into local entertainment to human vignettes that touch us all.

Advertisement

As always, our aim is to give you what you want. Please give me a call at 653-7522 and let me know your thoughts.

BILL OVEREND

Ventura County

Edition Editor