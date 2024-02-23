Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Bald eagles, Bob Marley and bed bugs

You know we have questions about Big Bear’s eagles and a Bob Marley movie this week. But are you familiar with a ghost lake?

Welcome to the Los Angeles Times News Quiz. I’m Adam Tschorn, senior features writer, former game show question-and-answer man, and your weekly quizmaster.

Each Friday, I’m serving up 10 handcrafted, California-leaning, multiple-choice questions based on stories that appeared in The Times (in print or online) over the previous seven days. This week, we’re testing your knowledge of articles about Big Bear’s bald eagle couple, a boom in bed bugs (let’s just say what happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas), a Bob Marley biopic at the box office and a Southern California landmark under threat.

All you need to do is keep up on the news of the week and answer these questions correctly. Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.

