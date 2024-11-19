Sign up to receive This Evening’s Big Stories in your inbox
Sign up for This Evening's Big Stories
Catch up on the day with the 7 biggest L.A. Times stories in your inbox every weekday evening.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Floods, fires, earthquakes both political and literal — a lot goes on in California every day. L.A. Times reporters are on the front lines finding the information you need to live your life.
Every weekday evening, we’ll send you the 7 most important stories of the day, so you can stay on top of California’s biggest happenings.
Top Stories
The ongoing count in the O.C. contest has shifted from comfortably red on election night to decidedly purple two weeks later.