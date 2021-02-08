Coronavirus: The outbreak became real at the supermarket first

The first place many Americans came to realize the scope of coronavirus was inside the supermarket. On March 13, The Los Angeles Times produced a multi-neighborhood look at a moment of consumer panic with texture and care. That day, we also published a range of stories guiding readers through the mounting crisis. The Times asked how business would respond to a world without handshake deals, whether telemedicine would take off and what investors should consider amid a tumultuous market. We looked at labor, neighborhood economies, live music, Disneyland and the Southern California housing market. And we examined a nascent stimulus push.