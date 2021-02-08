Coronavirus: The outbreak became real at the supermarket first
The first place many Americans came to realize the scope of coronavirus was inside the supermarket. On March 13, The Los Angeles Times produced a multi-neighborhood look at a moment of consumer panic with texture and care. That day, we also published a range of stories guiding readers through the mounting crisis. The Times asked how business would respond to a world without handshake deals, whether telemedicine would take off and what investors should consider amid a tumultuous market. We looked at labor, neighborhood economies, live music, Disneyland and the Southern California housing market. And we examined a nascent stimulus push.
There are 11 stories.
-
As coronavirus spreads, the Los Angeles Times visited grocery stores and supermarkets throughout the L.A. area Friday between noon and 3 p.m. Here’s what we found.
-
In the time of the coronavirus, the most staid of business traditions -- the handshake -- is taking new forms.
-
The global pandemic could speed up use of so-called telemedicine, by which patients are treated by doctors and nurses remotely. The eye-care industry may be particularly ripe for change.
-
Past bear markets bequeathed us a host of investment maxims (but they were often wrong).
-
California’s economy was humming along in January. Now, not so much.
-
The shutdown of L.A.'s marquee professional sports teams in the shadow of the coronavirus is bad news for the businesses around L.A. Live and Staples Center.
-
‘Huge cloud’ hangs over concert industry as Live Nation and AEG shut down tours amid coronavirus
‘Huge cloud’ hangs over concert industry as Live Nation and AEG shut down tours amid coronavirus
Two local giants, Live Nation and AEG, dominate the touring industry. They should be able to weather the impact of coronavirus, but others may not be so fortunate.
More Coverage
-
News of more suspensions and closures due to the coronavirus outbreak came hard and fast Thursday.
-
Disney’s stock has taken a dive due to the coronavirus outbreak that has shuttered parks and delayed major film releases.
-
Southern California home buying hasn’t been slammed by coronavirus fear — yet
Southern California home buying hasn’t been slammed by coronavirus fear — yet
So far, low mortgage rates are holding off any significant hit to home sales.
-
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin reached a deal to address the economic impact of coronavirus. Trump tweeted his support.