Coronavirus: The outbreak became real at the supermarket first

Shoppers standing in lines
Shoppers stand in lines at Tokyo Central in Gardena on March 13, 2020.
(Garrett Snyder / Los Angeles Times)
The first place many Americans came to realize the scope of coronavirus was inside the supermarket. On March 13, The Los Angeles Times produced a multi-neighborhood look at a moment of consumer panic with texture and care. That day, we also published a range of stories guiding readers through the mounting crisis. The Times asked how business would respond to a world without handshake deals, whether telemedicine would take off and what investors should consider amid a tumultuous market. We looked at labor, neighborhood economies, live music, Disneyland and the Southern California housing market. And we examined a nascent stimulus push.

