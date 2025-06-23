Hair care company John Paul Mitchell to move headquarters from California to Texas

The hair care manufacturer John Paul Mitchell Systems has become one of the latest companies to relocate its headquarters from California to Texas.

The company behind brands including Tea Tree and Clean Beauty is moving to Dallas. It was formerly headquartered in Beverly Hills and Century City and has an operations facility in Santa Clarita.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the move last week, saying it will bring 80 new jobs and more than $12 million in capital investment to the state.

Advertisement

A number of companies have pulled their headquarters out of the Golden State, sometimes citing strict regulations and high taxes.

Last year, Elon Musk relocated the SpaceX headquarters from Hawthorne to Brownsville, Texas. Weeks later, gas giant Chevron announced its move from San Ramon to Houston.

“Texas is the headquarters of headquarters,” Abbott said in a statement. “With our skilled and growing workforce, leading position in U.S. and global markets, and the strongest pro-growth economic policies in America, we will continue to attract more headquarters and create more jobs.”

Advertisement

John Paul Mitchell systems was founded in Hawaii in 1980. The company sells a range of hair care products and runs a network of beauty schools.