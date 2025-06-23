Advertisement
Business

Hair care company John Paul Mitchell to move headquarters from California to Texas

Los Angeles Times staffer Caroline Petrow-Cohen
By Caroline Petrow-Cohen
Staff Writer Follow

The hair care manufacturer John Paul Mitchell Systems has become one of the latest companies to relocate its headquarters from California to Texas.

The company behind brands including Tea Tree and Clean Beauty is moving to Dallas. It was formerly headquartered in Beverly Hills and Century City and has an operations facility in Santa Clarita.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the move last week, saying it will bring 80 new jobs and more than $12 million in capital investment to the state.

Advertisement
Gavin Newsom, governor of California, speaks during the 2024 Dreamforce conference in San Francisco, California, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. Newsom said he is concerned about a potential "chilling effect" on the development of artificial intelligence posed by a bill to regulate the new technology passed by the state legislature. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Business

Newsom touts California economy after SpaceX, Chevron announce moves to Texas

The governor’s office highlighted successful California companies that recently made Inc. Magazine’s list of fastest-growing private U.S. companies.

A number of companies have pulled their headquarters out of the Golden State, sometimes citing strict regulations and high taxes.

Last year, Elon Musk relocated the SpaceX headquarters from Hawthorne to Brownsville, Texas. Weeks later, gas giant Chevron announced its move from San Ramon to Houston.

“Texas is the headquarters of headquarters,” Abbott said in a statement. “With our skilled and growing workforce, leading position in U.S. and global markets, and the strongest pro-growth economic policies in America, we will continue to attract more headquarters and create more jobs.”

Advertisement

John Paul Mitchell systems was founded in Hawaii in 1980. The company sells a range of hair care products and runs a network of beauty schools.

More to Read

Business
Caroline Petrow-Cohen

Caroline Petrow-Cohen is a Business reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering electric vehicles and aviation. She is a graduate of Duke University, where she studied journalism, English and environmental science and policy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Business

Advertisement
Advertisement