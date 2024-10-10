Advertisement
Kiké Hernández, Max Muncy and Teoscar Hernández talk momentum going into NLDS Game 5

By Mark E. PottsSenior Editor for Video 
Los Angeles Dodgers players Kiké Hernández, Max Muncy and Teoscar Hernández talk about winning NLDS Game 4 8-0 and how they feel going into the decisive Game 5.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

