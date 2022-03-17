Future of Entertainment | Presented by City National Bank & Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing
The panel will explore the Future of Entertainment and the influence of emerging technology, along with financing and content in the ever-changing entertainment space. The panel will also explore new opportunities for content and will touch on how COVID-19 has impacted the industry landscape.
Panelists:
Linda Duncombe, City National Bank
Gary Marshall, NantStudios
Anna Magzanyan, LA Times (Moderator)
Celine Joshua, Universal Music
Panelists:
Linda Duncombe, City National Bank
Gary Marshall, NantStudios
Anna Magzanyan, LA Times (Moderator)
Celine Joshua, Universal Music