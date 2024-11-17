Finalist: Philip S. Voss

(Alex J. Berliner/Alex J.Berliner)

Partner, SVP & Associate General Counsel

United Talent Agency

Rutgers School of Law

Phil Voss is a partner and the associate general counsel of United Talent Agency (UTA), where he helps implement corporate strategic initiatives across the agency’s various departments. Over his last eight years at UTA, he has watched the company grow threefold, being involved with every major acquisition, including multiple private equity transactions during his tenure, including the 2022 transaction that saw EQT become UTA’s largest minority shareholder. Most recently, Voss has also helped close UTA and its subsidiary Klutch Sports Groups’ acquisition of ROOF, a Munich-based multinational soccer representation agency. Earlier in the year, he helped spearhead Klutch’s acquisition of Rep1 Baseball, a premier, full-service baseball agency and not long before that, UTA’s acquisition of James & Co., an executive search firm based out of New York.

