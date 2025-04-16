Altezza Travel Releases Kilimanjaro Survey Results: Californians Rank Second Among U.S. Climbers

MOSHI, Tanzania, March 4, 2025 – A recent survey of 1,000 Kilimanjaro climbers from the USA discovered what states most of the climbers are from. Not surprisingly, New York topped the list with 243 visitors, but California’s second-place ranking with 192 trekkers was unexpected. Massachusetts was close behind with 152 climbers, while the rest came from various other states across the U.S.

Agnes Mkumbo, a manager at Altezza Travel , the company running the survey, noted, “We always record the country our visitors come from for the park entry permit purposes, but we hadn’t previously focused on their specific states. This detail isn’t very relevant for the European countries, but for the U.S. more detailed information could be valuable. Such data isn’t available in the Tanzania Ministry of Tourism’s annual bulletin, so we decided to conduct our own survey.”

“Out of 3,956 U.S. travelers who visited in 2024, we surveyed 1,000. The results were surprising. For deeper context, in Europe, mountain hiking is generally more popular in northern countries Germany, the UK, Norway and Denmark, rather than in sunnier places like Spain, France or Italy. Therefore, the high number of Californians climbing Kilimanjaro was a surprising finding.”

The survey also showed that one in three trekkers works in the technology sector. When asked about their reasons for climbing Kilimanjaro, nearly all tech sector respondents mentioned a need to recharge. One former climber remarked, “When you spend eight to ten hours a day staring at a computer screen, things that once brought joy can lose their appeal. Seeing how different the world is really helps refresh your perspective and improves your focus at work.”

Most Americans hike Kilimanjaro with a companion – 63% reported traveling with their spouse or partner. Additionally, 29% went with friends, colleagues, or family members, while 8% made the journey alone. “We plan to keep an eye on the trends with another survey set for 2026,” mentioned Agnes.

