Marquis Who’s Who Honors Albert K. Chin MD for Expertise in Medical Technology

Marquis Who’s Who honors Albert K. Chin, MD, for his expertise in medical technology. Throughout his notable career in the health care field, Dr. Chin has founded five medical device startups.

From Electrical to Medical

Dr. Chin was heavily involved in music while growing up in Grand Junction, Colorado. While he enjoyed being a church organist and played for a local symphony, Dr. Chin’s father encouraged his son to pursue electrical engineering due to his proficiency in math. Dr. Chin followed his father’s advice, earning a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1975, followed by a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University in 1976.

Dr. Chin had an initial aversion to doctor’s offices and a fear of injections – which steered him away from pursuing a career in the medical field when he was younger. After witnessing his family members making a profound impact during their internships in internal medicine in Los Angeles County, Dr. Chin was enlightened about the importance of patient care. This passion led Dr. Chin to pursue a Doctor of Medicine from the University of California San Francisco School of Medicine in 1983 and complete two years of residency training in surgery at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in 1985.

Dr. Chin attributes much of his professional success to his rich educational background and commitment to continuous learning. For at least 15 minutes every day, Dr. Chin would challenge himself to think about device design until he taught his brain to naturally begin generating those ideas.

Building a Reputation

Throughout his professional career, Dr. Chin has built a reputation as an inventor and leader in medical technology. Currently, he serves as the chief innovation officer of FemDx Medsystems, TAS Medical, PercAssist and Orare Medsystems – all of which Dr. Chin co-founded. Dr. Chin plays a pivotal role in each of these startups, serving as the primary inventory of the technology being sold. Having issued over 230 patents and bringing 14 products to market during his career, Dr. Chin’s contributions have significantly impacted medical procedures and advanced patient care.

Besides the above companies, Dr. Chin has also helped launch Saphena Medical, InnoVein, nVision Medical, Pavilion Medical Innovations and Cruzar Medsystems. As Pavilion Medical Innovations and Maquet Cardiovascular (formerly Boston Scientific Cardiac Surgery), he held the position of chief innovation officer. In other previous positions, Dr. Chin has served as vice president of research at Guidant Cardiac Surgery (formerly Origin Medsystems), where he spent almost two decades establishing himself with new designs to aid general and cardiac surgery. Dr. Chin began his career in medical technology in 1978, working under cardiovascular researcher Thomas J. Fogarty, MD, a renowned surgeon and medical device developer.

Outside the Office

Outside of his everyday work, Dr. Chin is involved in a number of academic and industry-related organizations, including having served on the advisory boards for the Georgia Institute of Technology and Emory University Biomedical Engineering Department, as well as being a board member for Vortex Medical Inc. Recognized as a thought leader in the medical technology field, Dr. Chin also shared his expertise with others, having presented more than 100 times at universities and conferences across the globe. He has also written dozens of articles in esteemed journals, including Surgery, Surgical Forum and Circulation, as well as published chapters of books on surgery and medical technology.

Recognitions and the Future

Dr. Chin’s contributions to the field have been widely recognized, having been the recipient of many awards, including the University of California San Francisco School of Medicine Dean’s Award for Research in 1983, the Stanford University Emerging Entrepreneurs in Biomedical Technology Ideals of Entrepreneurship Award in 2007 and the Boston Patent Law Association’s Invented Here! Top Award in 2018. He is also an honorary member of the Association of Physician Assistants In Cardiothoracic And Vascular Surgery (APACVS).

Looking to the future, Dr. Chin plans to continue designing medical devices that advance patient care and save lives, aiming to invent functional technology that effectively improves health care outcomes. Currently, one of Dr. Chin’s companies is working on an artificial heart device that does not require open heart surgery.

