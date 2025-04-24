Olga Morales Announces Expansion of Calla Lily Care Services Inc.

Olga L. Morales, CEO of Calla Lily Care Services Inc., has announced plans to expand the organization’s facilities to support more people in need, particularly through the development of a new day program for neurodivergent adults and those with intellectual and developmental differences. The initiative will provide vocational training, social engagement opportunities and community integration programs, extending services to individuals up to 55 years old.

A recent inductee of the Marquis Who’s Who, Ms. Morales has long been an advocate for dignity, independence and access to comprehensive support services. As the leader of Calla Lily Care Services, she oversees administrative operations while remaining directly involved in the day-to-day care of residents.

During her years of service, Ms. Morales has worked closely with regional centers, community organizations and medical professionals to expand access to care. She has directly helped more than 60 individuals gain employment and develop greater independence, reinforcing her belief that everyone deserves the opportunity to thrive. Her ability to build long-standing relationships with staff and residents alike has been a defining factor in the growth of her facilities, and she credits her team’s dedication as a key reason she can focus on expanding services to meet evolving community needs.

The planned expansion aligns with Ms. Morales’ broader vision of enhancing resources for underserved communities. In addition to her work in residential care, she is the founder of VIBRANT FC, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting youth in the foster care system. Through both initiatives, she has worked to provide essential services that empower individuals to build self-sufficient lives.

Calla Lily Care Services Inc. offers structured care environments that promote personal growth and community engagement. The upcoming day program is designed to provide services for adults who have aged out of traditional programs but still require structured support.

