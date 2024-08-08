‘Silva’ Apartment Community in Silver Lake Sold Upon Completion

A newly constructed 221-unit apartment community in the Silver Lake neighborhood was sold upon completion of construction to a partnership between Cityview and Wafra. The Class A property known as Silva received a temporary certificate of occupancy. The new owners will handle lease up as construction is finalized.

“Silva is a rare opportunity to acquire a newly constructed Class A property in one of Los Angeles’ most desired and centrally located submarkets,” said Sean Burton, chief executive of Cityview, in a statement. Chris Tresp and Derrek Ostrzyzek of CBRE brokered the transaction.