President’s Letter for the 2024 Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards

Dear Readers,

At the fourth annual Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards, I had the privilege of engaging with an extraordinary group of women who are driving change and shaping the future. This year’s speakers, nominees, finalists and honorees exemplify the achievement, resilience and innovation that define this LA Times Studios signature event.

Within the pages of this magazine, you’ll discover inspiring moments – from thought-provoking panel discussions on risk-taking, breaking barriers and women in the evolving economy to insights into longevity and leadership. The content celebrates the breadth of women’s impact across different industries.

Congratulations to all of our Inspirational Women Award nominees, finalists and honorees. This event would not have been possible without the support of our generous sponsors: City National Bank, Ascend Agency, K1 Investment Management, LaCroix, Phonexa, Archer School for Girls, ConnectTo Communications, DnaNudge, Intrepid Investment Bankers, Michelman & Robinson LLP, United Way of Greater Los Angeles, Judicate West and Kirkland & Ellis LLP. A special thanks to J’Adore Les Fleurs for the stunning floral centerpieces that adorned every table.