THE 2024 INSPIRATIONAL WOMEN FORUM & AWARDS

On November 14, LA Times Studios transformed Downtown Los Angeles into a hub of innovation, leadership and empowerment with the 2024 Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards, presented by City National Bank.

And once again, we congratulate all of this year’s distinguished honorees, finalists and nominees who were recognized for their remarkable career achievements.

The event would not have been possible without the generous support of our sponsors.

INSPIRATIONAL WOMEN FORUM

  • The Pathway to Longevity

    Dr. Yasmeen Nkrumah-Elie, Miranda Kerr, Lauren Antion and Anna Magzanyan discuss the concept of longevity while also sharing their personal journeys to success.

  • The Risks of Being Risk-Averse

    Barbara Stewart, Lara Shortz, Amber Ortiz and Angela Sutherland take on how to break the curse of inaction and encourage women to take calculated risks that can yield long-term results.

  • The Dynamic Edge & The New Economy

    Nicole Auyang, Loren Castle, Kristen Berke and Teni Panosian speak on how companies can stay agile, enhance efficiencies and evolve in a continually changing economy.

  • Breaking through Barriers – Women Leading Marketing Innovation

    Andrea Bras, Narine Galstia, Talar Malakian and Laura McHolm explore how female marketing leaders are pushing the envelope, overcoming obstacles, and leading innovative marketing strategies to stay ahead in a competitive landscape.

  • The Power of Resiliency

    Audrey Del Prete, Carol Hamilton, Araksiya Nadjarian , Elise Buik and Elizabeth English explore how female marketing leaders are pushing the envelope, overcoming obstacles and leading innovative marketing strategies to stay ahead in a competitive landscape.

  • fireside chat participants

    Conversation With Mellody Hobson

    Anna Magzanyan and Mellody Hobson have a spirited chat on teaching financial literacy to young people, and how it can shape their successes throughout their lives.

HONOREES

  • Dr. Kavitha Bhatia

    Dr Kavitha Bhatia is president and chair of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a not-for-profit public charity.

  • Gina Chang

    Gina Chang, AIA, EDAC, has been at the forefront of healthcare design for more than 20 years.

  • Esther Cho

    Attorney Esther Cho stands at the forefront of successfully defending some of the biggest names and largest financial services institutions.

  • Kim Crawford

    Kim Crawford Goodman, one of the few Black/African American CEOs in fintech, is a leader in the technology and financial services industries.

  • Carol Hamilton

    Carol Hamilton is group president of U.S. acquisitions, the BOLD Fund and the West Coast headquarters for L’Oréal USA.

  • Pearlena Igbokwe

    As chairman of Universal Studio Group (USG), Pearlena Igbokwe leads four powerhouse TV studios.

  • Josie Leinart

    Josie Leinart joined Munck Wilson Mandala in 2021, and has played a key role in launching the firm’s sports practice focusing on the hot topic of NIL.

  • Rea Ann Silva

    Rea Ann Silva, the CEO of Beautyblender, is a trailblazer in the beauty industry, recognized for her transformative contributions and exemplary leadership.

  • Jade Tran

    Jade Tran is a senior vice president on the technology team for Banc of California’s venture banking group.

  • Ana Valdez

    As president and CEO of the Latino Donor Collaborative (LDC), Ana Valdez has driven transformative change and innovation across diverse sectors.

FINALISTS

NOMINEES