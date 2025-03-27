Reader Letter for Consumer Attorneys Magazine 2024

In the 2024 issue of Consumer Attorneys Magazine, we provide an in-depth look at the trends affecting consumers and businesses this year, including an alarming increase in employment discrimination, a guide to navigating on-the-job injuries and updates for preventing sexual harassment in the workplace. Consumers will benefit from a slew of general consumer protection cases as well as new laws going into effect, designed to increase transparency in drug pricing, expose hidden fees at the end of transactions and prevent pharmacy chains from sharing certain medical information. And it was only a matter of time before Al made its way into law, in this case, to address the unique needs of the legal industry.

We also profile the visionaries of 2024. The attorneys listed span the legal spectrum - from family law and personal injury to labor & employment, product liability and toxic torts - but each have demonstrated notable achievement in their respective fields and deserves special recognition.