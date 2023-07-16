Founder & CEO

Concord Ventures

Commercial Real Estate Developer

Reuben Robin, founder and CEO of Concord Ventures, has more than 20 years of experience in real estate investment and oversees virtually all aspects of the company’s activities. Under his guidance, Concord has grown from a one-person operation to a group consisting of five affiliated companies with more than 80 employees. With more than $1 billion in real estate investment properties closed since 2001, he has a proven track record of success in every facet of the investment process for commercial real estate. Robin and his firm also provide a vertically integrated platform that can provide a full suite of investment services. Since inception, Concord has acquired over $1 billion in real estate including more than 500,000 square feet of commercial space and 5,500 units of residential and student housing throughout the U.S.