Vice President and Head of DEI

BMO HARRIS BANK

Fellicia Foster is the Vice President and U.S. Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at BMO Harris Bank. Foster is accountable for developing U.S. diversity talent strategies to attract, develop and engage diverse talent across the enterprise. In this capacity, she ensures the diversity talent strategies will help BMO develop an inclusive workforce and break down barriers for employees to pursue and excel in their careers.

Foster joined BMO in 2010, where she started her career in support roles within business banking. In 2012, she moved into a business banking strategy analyst role within the Personal & Commercial Banking Strategy Team, where she led multiple strategy implementation projects. Foster also leverages her business skills by serving on various non-profit organizations. She serves as the immediate past-president of the National Association for African Americans in Human Resources (NAAAHR) Chicago chapter, the Board of Directors for Illinois State University’s Alumni Association, among other worthy causes.