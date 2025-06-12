Advertisement
Food

These are the 101 best restaurants in California

By Bill AddisonRestaurant Critic 

The enormousness of “California,” as a territory and an ideology, is hard for any mind to contain. It’s beautiful. It’s complicated and divided and challenged. Among one of a thousand ways to define the Golden State: culinary juggernaut.

Our spectrum of influence — from chefs, farmers, impresarios and dreamers who reimagined restaurant cooking into something synced with the seasons and personal identity, to the capitalists who gave birth to fast food — has shaped and kept reshaping how Americans eat over the last century.

Los Angeles alone is boggling enough in its magnitudes for a critic to eat and think through. I’ve wandered a lot in my career, though. As the world emerged from the grip of COVID-19, a professional curiosity surfaced: What was happening in the rest of the state? What had remained and what was changing?

About This Guide

Our journalists independently visited every spot recommended in this guide. We do not accept free meals or experiences. What should we check out next? Send ideas to guides@latimes.com.

Inquisitiveness evolved into a fevered question: What restaurants altogether tell the richest, broadest story of dining in California right now?

The riddle can never be perfectly solved, and yet: This is a guide full of delicious answers.

A year of driving up and down the California coast — steering inland and back, watching winter mountains bloom green and then fade to brown again by late spring — unfolded in a blur of taquerias, tasting menus, strip malls, remote highways, tostadas, dumplings, nigiri, falafel, pho, kebabs … .

Moments crystallized. The triangles of buttery, corn-filled pasta that trumpeted high summer in a rustic dining room on a hilly corner of San Francisco’s Financial District. The new owner who revived a 91-year-old diner in downtown Sacramento with a burger she calls “Southern Daddy” and her calling-card sweet potato pie. The glamour-soaked San Diego dining room, all golds and greens and chiaroscuro lighting, that set a cinematic mood for an evening of modern Vietnamese cuisine.

Attempting a statewide survey stemmed organically from the 101 Best Restaurants in Los Angeles project that The Times has published annually since 2013. I’ve written or co-written six of them now. “Best” is a word for headline catnip that I live with but don’t love. “Essential” has always been more of a guiding precept for me. I want readers — you — to know about places for their incredible food, but I trust these very human endeavors also speak to something larger about dining and life in Los Angeles.

Seven years in, L.A. feels like my home home. The San Francisco Chronicle employed me nearly 20 years ago; the Bay Area is a mainstay in my adult life. I’ve never been keen on the “L.A. versus S.F.” tribalism. Isn’t it kind of staggering that this wild state, slightly smaller than Morocco and currently the fourth-largest economy on the planet, has two uniquely different and world-class urban hubs?

And there’s so much more of California to see and taste.

Too much, in fact, to fit into the usual framework. Yes, this is a list of 101 restaurants that serve many kinds of foods at every price tier. (I did leave off the three most famous tentpoles in California fine dining: Chez Panisse, Spago and the French Laundry. You know them. Go if they call to you.) Many of the entries put forth “extra helpings” — corresponding pillars of excellence that also deserve recognition. It’s the whole blessed state. There’s a lot to recommend.

These travels have likewise spurred fresh, deeper guides to popular destinations such as San Francisco, San Diego and Palm Springs. More are coming.

No single person could filter through the infinite possibilities; gratitude goes to the many food-writing peers and some well-fed friends who gave me guidance at every major intersection.

I did not rank these restaurants. This isn’t about numerals or symbol ratings. It’s one glimpse into our cultures and diversities — into cuisines that uphold traditions, or disrupt with originality, or inhabit some fruitful middle ground. Any endeavor like this is an invitation to savor and to debate. I crisscrossed plenty of California. It still feels like a beginning.

Mendocino County

Cafe Beaujolais

Mendocino Californian $$$
Seared Scallops at Cafe Beaujolais in Mendocino, California, on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (Bryan Meltz / For The Times)
(Bryan Meltz / For The Times)
By Bill Addison
A moment of recognition for the California institutions that have charmed visitors in rural destinations for generations. The unincorporated seaside hamlet of Mendocino, with a population under 700, doesn’t look much different than when its streets stood in for the New England town where “Murder, She Wrote” was set in the 1980s and early ’90s. The cast then surely ate at Cafe Beaujolais, which opened in a Victorian-era farmhouse in 1968. It gained national prominence when Margaret Fox bought the restaurant in 1977, serving breakfasts and lunches with sense-of-place freshness. Ex-Angelenos Peter and Melissa Lopez have owned the restaurant since 2016; their son Julian is executive chef. Locals and travelers come for the cottage-quaint vibes, the genial longtime staff and a dinner menu that hits its New American marks: duck confit balanced with kumquat gastrique, a just-made pasta or two sauced with restraint, a classic block of short rib melting over saffron risotto.

Extra Helpings: For lunch in the area, Cafe Beaujolais serves handsomely charred pizzas at its on-property offshoot, the Brickery, or head to Fort Bragg to decide where the fish and chips are better: Sea Pal Cove or its nearby rival, Noyo Fish Company. For another dinner option in Mendocino, check out the Southern-inflected vegetarian menu at Fog Eater Cafe.
Harbor House

Mendocino Californian $$$$
Elk, CA - March 17: Chilled vegetable with sinyuzu dressing at the Harbor House served on Monday, March 17, 2025 in Elk, CA. (Bill Addison / Los Angeles Times)
(Bill Addison/Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
The fabled ends-of-the-earth dining destination — remote and otherworldly, yet so grounded in excellence the experience defies parody — does actually exist three hours north of San Francisco, in an unincorporated Mendocino County community called Elk. Matthew Kammerer was cooking in the Bay Area with a dream to open an inn and restaurant up the coast. He toured a property, originally built with logging money in 1916, and laughed in delight at the perfection of its perch overlooking enormous sea stacks and waves crashing through a cove. After a renovation, he brought Harbor House Inn back to life in 2018.

Redwood lines the 20-seat dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows that outline the fairytale view. Dinner brings the surroundings inside. Through a dozen or so courses, you might taste Dungeness crab that steams in kelp and remember the salty-sweetness of the ocean air; smoked black cod recalls the whiff of wood burning in a fireplace. Leaves and herbs that decorate plates mirror the landscape greens. Menus fluctuate daily according to the local fishermen’s catch, foraged ingredients and the produce and animals tended on the inn’s 320 acres. Those kinds of details can make the eyes of jaded food people roll. So I’ll say it plainly: Kammerer and his devoted team cook extraordinary food, modern in its Japanese inflections: cured rockfish sharpened with wakame, buttery koshihikari rice paired with red abalone, a sauce incorporating miso made from shelling peas for gentle umami. Ultimately, the flavors honor the place, a slip of land at the fringe of the continent that couldn’t be anywhere else but California.
Jumbo's Win Win

Mendocino American $
Philo, CA - March 18: Rock cod ceviche served at Jumbo's Win Win on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 in Philo, CA. (Bill Addison / Los Angeles Times)
(Bill Addison/Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
In August 2024 Scott Baird left behind his life as a San Francisco cocktail ace to open a restaurant in the wooded thick of Anderson Valley wine country. The premise of the place (Jumbo is a nickname for his younger son) is “roadside burger stand.” Yes, the 120-year-old building with checkered floor tiles summons an old-timey food hall, and the kitchen turns out righteous smashburgers, hand-cut fries and wedge salads with extra-herby dressing. But the purview has quickly deepened. Baird procures whole cows and creates a second weekly menu filled with Mexican flavors, a nod to the contributions of his kitchen team, many of whom are from Michoacán: Plush tacos made from fresh masa might cradle chopped skirt steak or tongue, or beef cheek might be joined by quesadillas de rajas and strawberry-laced tres leches for dessert. Other weeks he cures pastrami for teetering sandwiches or shaves dry-aged prime rib for fresh dips. Seafood-themed nights on weekends have proved popular enough with the locals to become a regular event. That’s the thing about this place: Baird is engaging with the tiny local community, responding to its tastes and creating an affordable hangout for young families, wizened winemakers and those of us passing through. The sense of welcome is palpable, and an ideal match for the honest cooking.
Greater Sacramento

Jim-Denny's

Sacramento American $
Sacramento, CA April 30, 2025 - Southern Daddy at Jim-Denny's in Sacramento, CA on April 30, 2025 (Angela DeCenzo/For The Times)
(Angela DeCenzo/Angela DeCenzo/For The Times)
By Bill Addison
One of California’s longest-standing diners is having a renaissance moment thanks to N’Gina Guyton, who took over the 91-year-old downtown Sacramento institution in 2023 after the too-sudden closure of her local restaurant South. The building maintains its nearly century-old demeanor: whitewashed exterior, Art Deco sign advertising hamburgers and chili in neon, 10-seat red Formica counter with chrome stools over a checkered floor. Guyton, a heartening daily presence behind the counter, wisely edited the menu: two burgers (one pure Americana bacon cheeseburger and the other lovably flamboyant with additions of hot links, saucy slaw and onion rings), fried chicken and tempura-battered cod sandwiches, a few hot dog variations and sides that range from chili cheese fries to roasted Brussels sprouts. Oatmeal-cinnamon pancakes join a few breakfast staples, including a breakfast burrito with a deep-fried potato pancake in the mix. Every dish tastes considered, with Guyton reconstructing American icons her way. Sitting in her company, finishing the meal with a Chantilly-topped slice of pecan pie, one feels the mantle of California diner culture in safe, sure hands.

Extra Helpings: Diner burgers — we all have our opinions. In San Francisco, the location of Sam’s Burgers, now officially called Sam’s Pizza & Burgers, on Broadway forever has my devotion. I would never fight Angelenos over their zeal for Apple Pan, but let me also suggest Pie ‘N Burger in Pasadena, and a towering diner-style Colossal burger with pastrami for takeout from Hawkins House of Burgers in Watts.
Kru

Sacramento Japanese $$
Sacramento, CA April 30, 2025 - Sashimi Tapas at Kru in Sacramento, CA on April 30, 2025 (Angela DeCenzo/For The Times)
(Angela DeCenzo/Angela DeCenzo/For The Times)
By Bill Addison
At his 20-year-old, always-booked restaurant, Buu “Billy” Ngo and his team have created a model of modern Japanese dining that enduringly checks several desired boxes: sushi, heady small plates in sync with the farming region and a generally compelling beverage program. Behind the wide sushi counter, a corps of chefs crack out rolls of shrimp tempura, spicy tuna and green apple, among a dozen crowd-pleasing combos. I’m more closely scanning the daily nigiri specials, eating my way through several varieties of mackerel among scallops and uni from Hokkaido. The same menu lists the daily specials that glide through the seasons, from summer’s ripe stone fruits enriched with ume-infused ricotta to winter’s braised beef cheek, so tender the meat has halfway vanished into the mushroom rice porridge underneath. Back to drinking: It’s a no-lose proposition. Japanese ingredients accent classic cocktails (say, Nikka Coffey gin and yuzu bitters in a martini), there are long lists of Japanese whiskies but also a few non-alcoholic concoctions that sidestep overt sweetness. Diners rightly come to Kru for special occasions, but if I lived in the city, I’d regularly vie for a solo spot at the bar, order a couple of dishes and ask beverage manager Jose Carrasco too many questions about his unusually deep (and affordably priced) sake program.

Extra Helpings: For a more casual Japanese option, Binchoyaki is an excellent izakaya: Lunch centers bentos; dinner goes deep on yakitori and traditional pub fare. The restaurant is near two other daytime standouts: Mecha Mucho, rocking sandos and donburi for takeout, and Southside Super, which owners Phuong Tran and Seoyeon Oh describe as an “Asian diner and deli” serving a seasonally changing menu of Vietnamese and Korean dishes. Their dak galbi and chicken pho sustained me on a chilly spring afternoon.
Magpie

Sacramento New American $$
Sacramento, CA April 30, 2025 - Chicken with Seasonal Vegetables at Magpie Cafe in Sacramento, CA on April 30, 2025 (Angela DeCenzo/For The Times)
(Angela DeCenzo/Angela DeCenzo/For The Times)
By Bill Addison
For all the platitudes repeated infinitely about seasonality in California dining, I find relatively few restaurant menus as dedicated to the moment as Janel Inouye and Ed Roehr’s ever-changing lineup, served in their humming, comfortably spare dining room in midtown Sacramento. Chef-partner Brian Hawley leads the kitchen. He imagines the agricultural bounty surrounding the state capitol into springtime fried asparagus with egg salad and a sauce made from uni fished from the waters near Fort Bragg, or a crisp-skinned trout over summery creamed corn, or a tortellini soup full of bright, chunky vegetables to stave off the first chill of autumn. Nothing about their place — or the crew of servers led by Inouye — rings uptight or precious. You want a burger? They make a great, thick, bistro-style brute lacquered with cheddar. Enjoy it with a glass of local Pinot, or bartender Carmen Artrip’s riff on a Manhattan made with cherry brandy, Ancho Reyes chile liqueur, cacao and Campari called Chocolate Orchard. I come back for the roast chicken, especially for the vegetable plate alongside, filled perhaps with crisp-roasted potatoes sweetened with caramelized onions or steamed peas rolling among grilled fennel. It’s an edible timetable, whatever moment of the year.

Extra Helpings: To further luxuriate in Sacramento’s growing seasons: Chris Barnum-Dann changes the themes of his tasting menus every five weeks at ultra-ambitious Localis, always keeping the time of year in mind. And look to the small plates at Canon in East Sacramento for calendar-specific creations like yellow peaches over Parmesan mousse with ribbons of country ham.)
Nixtaco

Roseville Mexican $
Rajas con queso taco, Shrimp Mazatlan & Roadkill Taco with Salsa Sampler Salsa Verde, Roasted Peanut chipotle, Salsa Roja and Roasted Carrots with Habanero and chips at Nixtaco on Saturday, May 4, 2024 in Roseville, CA. (Jyotsna Bhamidipati / For The Times)
(Jyotsna Bhamidipati/For The Times)
By Bill Addison
For years Patricio Wise straddled careers between finance and restaurants. In 2010 the banking business brought him from Monterrey, Mexico, where he and his wife, Cinthia Martinez, owned a steakhouse, to Roseville, a town 18 miles northeast from the center of Sacramento. Six years later, after first dipping back into cooking by selling tacos at farmers markets on weekends, Wise and Martinez opened Nixtaco as their full-time gig. It has grown into a smash — the kind people drive distances for, the rare taqueria for which weekend reservations are smart planning. In the crush of success, Wise has never abandoned what’s most important to him. His team nixtamalizes blue and yellow corn on site, pressing the masa into small, precise discs lined up on planchas. He channels his nostalgia for dishes such as atropellado, a Monterrey specialty of meat simmered with chiles, tomatoes and onions, into a shredded pork belly filling he translates as the “road kill taco.” I stay close to the more traditional takes (a riff on a gobernador with shrimp, bacon and molten Oaxacan cheese; a simple, soulful rajas con crema with corn), though the mix also includes spins on spicy fried chicken tacos and a half-dozen vegan variations, among them fried avocado with pickled onions and chipotle-peanut aioli. The range doesn’t diminish the essential respect shown to the form. In April, Wise and Martinez transformed Cantina Pedregal, their short-lived finer-dining restaurant in nearby Folsom, into a second Nixtaco.
Noroc

Sacramento County Eastern European $$
Sacramento, CA April 30, 2025 - The Polenta and Fried Pork at Noroc in Sacramento, CA on April 30, 2025 (Angela DeCenzo/For The Times)
(Angela DeCenzo/Angela DeCenzo/For The Times)
By Bill Addison
Solyanka is a chunky soup — loved across Slavic, Baltic and other post-Soviet swaths of the world — dense with smoked meats, vegetables and the occasional bobbing olive. Some versions swing overtly sour with pickles; the one at Noroc, a restaurant 12 miles northeast of downtown Sacramento, tastes fantastically like an Italian American chopped salad reconstructed into brothy spoon food. Follow it with mamaliga, a polenta-adjacent cornmeal dish, here shaped into cakes, enriched with crumbled feta and sour cream and paired with tender hunks of pork roasted with mushrooms and garlic. Alexandru and Ludmila Sirbu, who are married, grew up in Moldova, the landlocked country between Romania and Ukraine. They’ve entrusted their family recipes to chef Maria Savchuk, who is Ukrainian, and the result is the most comforting, attuned and enlightening Eastern European cooking I’ve experienced in California.

The menu has some broadly familiar tentpoles: pelmeni or vareniki, the dumplings available vegetarian or stuffed with meat; the cheese-gushing cutlets that became known in midcentury American dinner party circles as chicken Kiev. Keep looking, though, for mititei (skinless beef and pork sausages faintly perfumed with allspice); crisp butterflied Cornish hen dyed apricot-orange from its paprika marinade; and the wonderful placinte, crackly soft layer pies made either savory with farmers cheese or cabbage, or sweet with apples or, my favorite, sour cherry.
Restaurant Josephine

Auburn French $$
Auburn, CA April 30, 2025 - English Pea Vareniki at Restaurant Josephine in Auburn, CA on April 30, 2025 (Angela DeCenzo/For The Times)
(Angela DeCenzo/Angela DeCenzo/For The Times)
By Bill Addison
During a weeklong dining sprint through Sacramento, my most outstanding all-around meal was technically in Auburn, Calif., a town founded during the Gold Rush 33 miles northeast of the state capitol. Chefs Eric Alexander and Courtney McDonald, who are married, opened Restaurant Josephine in 2021, one tenant in a commanding brick building constructed in the late 1800s. In every way, the couple land their California-French bistro aesthetic. Customers file around the zinc-and-marble bar as soon as the staff unlocks the door to sip variations on Vespers and Manhattans or hot chocolate spiked with Chartreuse. Chalkboards all over the dining room list handwritten specials — perhaps chickpea gnocchi with lamb ragout, a superbly textured beef cheek terrine with horseradish cream and, for dessert, a strawberry-covered pavlova — to augment a menu of classics like garlicky escargots, moules frites scented with lemon thyme or pork chop over creamed cabbage accented with bacon, prune and apple. Alexander works in cool nods to his Lithuanian heritage, including a springtime version of vareniki filled with English peas, farmers cheese and green garlic, and tiny, tender preserved pine cones as a novel garnish for textbook duck liver mousse.
Smoke Door Lake Tahoe Saryo

North Lake Tahoe Japanese $$$
(Bill Addison / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
The restaurant resembles a cabin, angled on a small triangular lot in North Lake Tahoe with a California address, though the Nevada state line technically slices through the tip of the building’s southeast corner. Tyler Burges is adept at straddling borders. He chose the location to create an ambitious dining destination for the area, which had stayed in his memory from childhood vacations. Burges grew up in San Diego and honed his craft in the Bay Area, working at the Restaurant at Meadowood in Napa and Saison in San Francisco. He partnered with restaurateur Ryu Amemiya to open the first Smoke Door in Yokohama, a port city south of Tokyo, building the menu around American-style barbecued meats. In Kings Beach, they reverse the emphasis, centering Japanese ingredients and techniques that involve smoke. A 10-course tasting menu veers through sashimi; eggplant cooked in embers; cauliflower hung high above a flaming grill to slowly char; seared Wagyu served with barbecued salts; and a final savory course of rice and greens cooked in a donabe and glossed with smoke-infused oil.

Without being overly strict in its traditionalism, the cooking meets its aims: Dinner feels like a special night out, buoyed by an invested service team and long, appealing lists of cocktails and sake. Diners can also opt for an a la carte menu at the bar or an abbreviated prix fixe menu at lunch. If you’re visiting, try to arrive in the area early enough to stop for a few moments at Kings Beach, a three-minute drive away, to take in a sweepingly majestic view of the lake and snow-peaked mountains.

Extra Helpings: Three recs from two days of eating in nearby Truckee: Great Gold for pizza and pasta; Tangerine Bistro for French onion soup plus a warming, stripped-down version of cassoulet; and very good croissants and savories like curried beef hand pie from Sierra Bakehouse, which operates only on Fridays.
North Bay, Napa and Sonoma

Auro

Calistoga New American $$$$