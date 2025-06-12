These are the 101 best restaurants in California
-
-
- Share via
The enormousness of “California,” as a territory and an ideology, is hard for any mind to contain. It’s beautiful. It’s complicated and divided and challenged. Among one of a thousand ways to define the Golden State: culinary juggernaut.
Our spectrum of influence — from chefs, farmers, impresarios and dreamers who reimagined restaurant cooking into something synced with the seasons and personal identity, to the capitalists who gave birth to fast food — has shaped and kept reshaping how Americans eat over the last century.
Los Angeles alone is boggling enough in its magnitudes for a critic to eat and think through. I’ve wandered a lot in my career, though. As the world emerged from the grip of COVID-19, a professional curiosity surfaced: What was happening in the rest of the state? What had remained and what was changing?
About This Guide
Our journalists independently visited every spot recommended in this guide. We do not accept free meals or experiences. What should we check out next? Send ideas to guides@latimes.com.
Inquisitiveness evolved into a fevered question: What restaurants altogether tell the richest, broadest story of dining in California right now?
The riddle can never be perfectly solved, and yet: This is a guide full of delicious answers.
A year of driving up and down the California coast — steering inland and back, watching winter mountains bloom green and then fade to brown again by late spring — unfolded in a blur of taquerias, tasting menus, strip malls, remote highways, tostadas, dumplings, nigiri, falafel, pho, kebabs … .
Moments crystallized. The triangles of buttery, corn-filled pasta that trumpeted high summer in a rustic dining room on a hilly corner of San Francisco’s Financial District. The new owner who revived a 91-year-old diner in downtown Sacramento with a burger she calls “Southern Daddy” and her calling-card sweet potato pie. The glamour-soaked San Diego dining room, all golds and greens and chiaroscuro lighting, that set a cinematic mood for an evening of modern Vietnamese cuisine.
Attempting a statewide survey stemmed organically from the 101 Best Restaurants in Los Angeles project that The Times has published annually since 2013. I’ve written or co-written six of them now. “Best” is a word for headline catnip that I live with but don’t love. “Essential” has always been more of a guiding precept for me. I want readers — you — to know about places for their incredible food, but I trust these very human endeavors also speak to something larger about dining and life in Los Angeles.
Seven years in, L.A. feels like my home home. The San Francisco Chronicle employed me nearly 20 years ago; the Bay Area is a mainstay in my adult life. I’ve never been keen on the “L.A. versus S.F.” tribalism. Isn’t it kind of staggering that this wild state, slightly smaller than Morocco and currently the fourth-largest economy on the planet, has two uniquely different and world-class urban hubs?
And there’s so much more of California to see and taste.
Too much, in fact, to fit into the usual framework. Yes, this is a list of 101 restaurants that serve many kinds of foods at every price tier. (I did leave off the three most famous tentpoles in California fine dining: Chez Panisse, Spago and the French Laundry. You know them. Go if they call to you.) Many of the entries put forth “extra helpings” — corresponding pillars of excellence that also deserve recognition. It’s the whole blessed state. There’s a lot to recommend.
These travels have likewise spurred fresh, deeper guides to popular destinations such as San Francisco, San Diego and Palm Springs. More are coming.
No single person could filter through the infinite possibilities; gratitude goes to the many food-writing peers and some well-fed friends who gave me guidance at every major intersection.
I did not rank these restaurants. This isn’t about numerals or symbol ratings. It’s one glimpse into our cultures and diversities — into cuisines that uphold traditions, or disrupt with originality, or inhabit some fruitful middle ground. Any endeavor like this is an invitation to savor and to debate. I crisscrossed plenty of California. It still feels like a beginning.
Mendocino County
Cafe Beaujolais
Extra Helpings: For lunch in the area, Cafe Beaujolais serves handsomely charred pizzas at its on-property offshoot, the Brickery, or head to Fort Bragg to decide where the fish and chips are better: Sea Pal Cove or its nearby rival, Noyo Fish Company. For another dinner option in Mendocino, check out the Southern-inflected vegetarian menu at Fog Eater Cafe.
Harbor House
Redwood lines the 20-seat dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows that outline the fairytale view. Dinner brings the surroundings inside. Through a dozen or so courses, you might taste Dungeness crab that steams in kelp and remember the salty-sweetness of the ocean air; smoked black cod recalls the whiff of wood burning in a fireplace. Leaves and herbs that decorate plates mirror the landscape greens. Menus fluctuate daily according to the local fishermen’s catch, foraged ingredients and the produce and animals tended on the inn’s 320 acres. Those kinds of details can make the eyes of jaded food people roll. So I’ll say it plainly: Kammerer and his devoted team cook extraordinary food, modern in its Japanese inflections: cured rockfish sharpened with wakame, buttery koshihikari rice paired with red abalone, a sauce incorporating miso made from shelling peas for gentle umami. Ultimately, the flavors honor the place, a slip of land at the fringe of the continent that couldn’t be anywhere else but California.
Jumbo's Win Win
Greater Sacramento
Jim-Denny's
Extra Helpings: Diner burgers — we all have our opinions. In San Francisco, the location of Sam’s Burgers, now officially called Sam’s Pizza & Burgers, on Broadway forever has my devotion. I would never fight Angelenos over their zeal for Apple Pan, but let me also suggest Pie ‘N Burger in Pasadena, and a towering diner-style Colossal burger with pastrami for takeout from Hawkins House of Burgers in Watts.
Kru
Extra Helpings: For a more casual Japanese option, Binchoyaki is an excellent izakaya: Lunch centers bentos; dinner goes deep on yakitori and traditional pub fare. The restaurant is near two other daytime standouts: Mecha Mucho, rocking sandos and donburi for takeout, and Southside Super, which owners Phuong Tran and Seoyeon Oh describe as an “Asian diner and deli” serving a seasonally changing menu of Vietnamese and Korean dishes. Their dak galbi and chicken pho sustained me on a chilly spring afternoon.
Magpie
Extra Helpings: To further luxuriate in Sacramento’s growing seasons: Chris Barnum-Dann changes the themes of his tasting menus every five weeks at ultra-ambitious Localis, always keeping the time of year in mind. And look to the small plates at Canon in East Sacramento for calendar-specific creations like yellow peaches over Parmesan mousse with ribbons of country ham.)
Nixtaco
Noroc
The menu has some broadly familiar tentpoles: pelmeni or vareniki, the dumplings available vegetarian or stuffed with meat; the cheese-gushing cutlets that became known in midcentury American dinner party circles as chicken Kiev. Keep looking, though, for mititei (skinless beef and pork sausages faintly perfumed with allspice); crisp butterflied Cornish hen dyed apricot-orange from its paprika marinade; and the wonderful placinte, crackly soft layer pies made either savory with farmers cheese or cabbage, or sweet with apples or, my favorite, sour cherry.
Restaurant Josephine
Smoke Door Lake Tahoe Saryo
Without being overly strict in its traditionalism, the cooking meets its aims: Dinner feels like a special night out, buoyed by an invested service team and long, appealing lists of cocktails and sake. Diners can also opt for an a la carte menu at the bar or an abbreviated prix fixe menu at lunch. If you’re visiting, try to arrive in the area early enough to stop for a few moments at Kings Beach, a three-minute drive away, to take in a sweepingly majestic view of the lake and snow-peaked mountains.
Extra Helpings: Three recs from two days of eating in nearby Truckee: Great Gold for pizza and pasta; Tangerine Bistro for French onion soup plus a warming, stripped-down version of cassoulet; and very good croissants and savories like curried beef hand pie from Sierra Bakehouse, which operates only on Fridays.