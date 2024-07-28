CohnReznick LLP

cohnreznick.com

Top local executive: Kash Hussain, Office Managing Partner - Los Angeles / Woodland Hills

Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 87

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 197

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 225

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Number of offices firmwide: 30

Year established: 1919

Primary Los Angeles County location: 707 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 4950, Los Angeles 90017

Secondary Los Angeles County location: 21600 Oxnard St., Suite 700, Woodland Hills 91367

Headquarter(s): N/A

