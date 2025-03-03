Advertisement
Top Banks & Credit Unions
Here, LA Times Studios Business presents the Top 50 Largest Banks and the Top 25 Largest Credit Unions in Southern California. Each company represents an important point in the total picture of the Southern California financial world. Financial information was provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., which regulates banks, and by the National Credit Union Administration, a government-backed insurer that regulates credit unions. Click on any of the links below to see ranked lists of each category.

2024 Top Banks & Credit Unions

