Marcum LLP oc

Top local executive: Philip Wilson, Office Managing Partner

Number of CPAs in Orange County: 40

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 79

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 92

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Number of offices firmwide: 50

Year established: 1951

Primary Orange County location: 600 Anton Blvd., Suite 1600, Costa Mesa 92626

Headquarter(s): New York, NY

