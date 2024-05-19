AO
Primary Southern California Office: 144 N. Orange St., Orange, CA 92866
Year Established: 1974
Headquarter(s): Orange, CA
2023 Total Revenue: $102,000,000
2022 Total Revenue: N/A
Total Number of Licensed Architects: 65
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 310
Number of Offices in Southern California: 1
Number of Offices Firmwide: 7
Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Data Center, Hospitality
Other Property Types: Landscape, Mixed-Use, Modular, Parking, Public Utilities, Restaurant, Science + Technology, Transit-Oriented
Top Active Projects: Coliseum - Los Angeles, Row at Redhill - Santa Ana DSRT Surf - Palm Desert
Top Local Executive(s): RC Alley - Managing Partner and Rob Budetti - Managing Partner
*The above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.