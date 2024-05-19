AO

aoarchitects.com

Primary Southern California Office: 144 N. Orange St., Orange, CA 92866

Year Established: 1974

Headquarter(s): Orange, CA

2023 Total Revenue: $102,000,000

2022 Total Revenue: N/A

Total Number of Licensed Architects: 65

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 310

Number of Offices in Southern California: 1

Number of Offices Firmwide: 7

Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Data Center, Hospitality

Other Property Types: Landscape, Mixed-Use, Modular, Parking, Public Utilities, Restaurant, Science + Technology, Transit-Oriented

Top Active Projects: Coliseum - Los Angeles, Row at Redhill - Santa Ana DSRT Surf - Palm Desert

Top Local Executive(s): RC Alley - Managing Partner and Rob Budetti - Managing Partner