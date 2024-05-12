Hammel, Green and Abrahamson Inc. (HGA)
Primary Southern California Office: 1301 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica, CA 90404
Secondary Southern California Office: 2150 W. Washington St., Suite 113, San Diego, CA 92110
Year Established: 1953
Headquarter(s): Minneapolis, MN
2023 Total Revenue: $21,427,170
2022 Total Revenue: $21,719,900
Total Number of Licensed Architects: 21
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 89
Number of Offices in Southern California: 1
Number of Offices Firmwide: 13
Property Types: Office, Medical
Other Property Types: Project Sectors:
Public | Corporate, Higher Education (Community Colleges and Universities), Performing Art Centers, Healthcare (Medical Office Buildings and Hospitals), Mixed-use buildings, Museums, Science & Technology, Labs, Government Admin buildings
Top Active Projects: The Hollywood Arts Collective, Arts Building (Los Angeles, CA), Vallarta Supermarkets Corporate HQ (Santa Clarita, CA), Cedars-Sinai Emergency Department West Expansion (Los Angeles, CA)
Top Local Executive(s): Jennifer Ries - VP | Planning Principal | Office Director
*The above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.