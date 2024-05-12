Hammel, Green and Abrahamson Inc. (HGA)

hga.com

Primary Southern California Office: 1301 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica, CA 90404

Secondary Southern California Office: 2150 W. Washington St., Suite 113, San Diego, CA 92110

Year Established: 1953

Headquarter(s): Minneapolis, MN

2023 Total Revenue: $21,427,170

2022 Total Revenue: $21,719,900

Total Number of Licensed Architects: 21

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 89

Number of Offices in Southern California: 1

Number of Offices Firmwide: 13

Property Types: Office, Medical

Other Property Types: Project Sectors:

Public | Corporate, Higher Education (Community Colleges and Universities), Performing Art Centers, Healthcare (Medical Office Buildings and Hospitals), Mixed-use buildings, Museums, Science & Technology, Labs, Government Admin buildings

Top Active Projects: The Hollywood Arts Collective, Arts Building (Los Angeles, CA), Vallarta Supermarkets Corporate HQ (Santa Clarita, CA), Cedars-Sinai Emergency Department West Expansion (Los Angeles, CA)

Top Local Executive(s): Jennifer Ries - VP | Planning Principal | Office Director