HITT Contracting

hitt.com

Primary Southern California Office: 3733 Motor Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90034

Year Established: 1927

Headquarter(s): Falls Church, VA

2023 Total Revenue: $148,574,480

2022 Total Revenue: $95,519,487

Total Number of Employees: 63

Number of Offices in Southern California: 1

Number of Offices Firmwide: 14

Property Types: Office, Industrial, Medical, Data Center

Other Property Types: Laboratory / life sciences

Top Active Projects: Siemens Wellwater Pomona, Westlake Labs, The Entertainment Community Fund Hollywood

Top Local Executive(s): Trevor Coffey - Senior Vice President