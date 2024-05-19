LEO A DALY
- Share via
Primary Southern California Office: 505 S. Hope St., 27th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90071
Year Established: 1915
Headquarter(s): Omaha, NE
2023 Total Revenue: $20,002,700
2022 Total Revenue: $7,700,000
Total Number of Licensed Architects: 15
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 35
Number of Offices in Southern California: 1
Number of Offices Firmwide: 9
Property Types: Office, Industrial, Medical, Hospitality
Other Property Types: Higher Education, Federal (DOD, Civilian, Federal Health), Civic, Venues, Senior Living
Top Active Projects: VA WLA Critical Care Tower. County DHS Olive View Medical Center, La Quinta Resort and Spa
Top Local Executive(s): Paul H. Coleman - VP, Managing Principal
*The above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.