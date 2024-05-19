Northmarq

northmarq.com

Primary Southern California Office: 10960 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1405, Los Angeles, CA 90024

Secondary Southern California Office: 500 Newport Center Drive, Suite 650, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Year Established: 1962

Headquarter(s): Minneapolis, MN

2023 Transaction Volume: $1,829,669,121

2023 Sales Volume: $1,829,669,121

2023 Lease Volume: N/A

Total Number of Licensed Commercial Real Estate Agents: 11

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 20

Number of Southern California Offices: 3

Number of Offices Firmwide: 60

Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Medical, Land

Other Property Types: BTR/SFR, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing

Top Local Executive(s):

Jeff Cox - Executive Managing Director