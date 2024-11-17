Advertisement

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP

Top 100 Law Firm #6

Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #14

Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #2

Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #9

quinnemanuel.com

865 S. Figueroa St., 10th Floor, Los Angeles 90017

Headquarters: Los Angeles

Year Established: 1986

Offices firmwide: 36

Offices in Los Angeles County: 1

  • Total # of Attorneys: 177
  • Total # of Partners: 53
  • Total # of Employees: 282

Managing Partner(s)

Christopher Tayback - Co-Managing Partner

Justin Griffin - Co-Managing Partner

Labor & Employment Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 14

Practice Leader(s)

Jennifer Barrett - Co-Chair, National Employment Practice

Randa Osman - Chair, Employment Litigation & Counsel

Litigation Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 177

Practice Leader(s)

Bruce Van Dalsem - Chair, Plaintiff’s Litigation Practice

Real Estate Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 16

Practice Leader(s)

Bruce Van Dalsem - Chair, National Real Estate Practice

Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Leck and Mallory LLP
