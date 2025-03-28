Reader Letter for Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards Magazine 2022

At our second annual Inspirational Women Forum & Awards, which was held on October 18, 2022 at The Beverly Hilton, we highlighted the accomplishments of outstanding women from corporations and nonprofit organizations throughout California who demonstrated noteworthy success and accomplishments over the past 24 months in 12 award categories.

Prior to the Awards Luncheon, a series of dynamic panel discussions, featuring leading women executives with varied backgrounds, provided an in-depth look at mentorship, prioritizing mental health, overcoming entrepreneurship pitfalls, breaking barriers in male-dominated industries, and investing in your future.

This event came at a crucial time. When women’s rights are being challenged in different ways around the globe, it is more important than ever for female leaders to empower women and girls to reshape their communities and advocate for justice and equality, not only in the workplace but in all aspects of life. It’s imperative to continue to lift one another up, support our colleagues and identify opportunities to help those who don’t have a voice. Together we can inspire the next generation of powerful women leaders.

