Finalist: Alex Robertson

General Counsel/ In-House Counsel

Native-ly

Pepperdine School of Law

Alex Robertson has always had a strong passion for working with creative people in groundbreaking fields, helping them protect and profit from their imaginations and ideas. Graduating from Pepperdine School of Law with an emphasis in entrepreneurship, technology and business, Robertson worked with a number of tech startups in the “Silicon Beach” area, including a medical device startup creating 3D-printed prosthetic limbs for victims of war-torn areas, analyzing business investments and regulatory compliance in the growing commercial space sector, and working as part of the team to bring the vision of the Hyperloop transportation system to reality. Today he works as part of the general counsel team for cutting-edge cannabis company Native-ly, focused on changing the world through augmenting and improving wellness and the human experience. In the last two years, there have been a number of significant industry-first partnerships spearheaded by Robertson and team, ultimately setting the standards for cannabis business sports partnerships.