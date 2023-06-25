Glaser Weil Fink Howard Avchen & Shapiro LLP

Top 100 Law Firm #31
Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #21
Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #11
Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #7
10250 Constellation Blvd. 19th Floor, Los Angeles, CA, 90067
Headquarters: Los Angeles
Year Established: 1988
Offices firmwide: 4
Offices in Los Angeles County: 1
- Total # of Attorneys: 75
- Total # of Partners: 44
- Total # of Employees: 120
Managing Partner(s)
Peter M. Weil, Managing Partner and Senior Business and Real Estate Lawyer
Corporate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 17
Practice Leader(s)
Matthew Jann, Partners and Co-chair of the Corporate Department
Litigation Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 43
Practice Leader(s)
Patricia L. Glaser, Partner, Chair of Litigation Department
Real Estate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 18
Practice Leader(s)
Daniel Jordan, Partner, Chair of the Real Estate Department