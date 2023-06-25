Glaser Weil Fink Howard Avchen & Shapiro LLP

Show more sharing options

Top 100 Law Firm #31

Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #21

Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #11

Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #7

glaserweil.com

10250 Constellation Blvd. 19th Floor, Los Angeles, CA, 90067

Headquarters: Los Angeles

Year Established: 1988

Offices firmwide: 4

Offices in Los Angeles County: 1

Total # of Attorneys: 75

Total # of Partners: 44

Total # of Employees: 120

Managing Partner(s)

Peter M. Weil, Managing Partner and Senior Business and Real Estate Lawyer

Corporate Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 17

Practice Leader(s)

Matthew Jann, Partners and Co-chair of the Corporate Department

Litigation Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 43

Practice Leader(s)

Patricia L. Glaser, Partner, Chair of Litigation Department

Real Estate Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 18

Practice Leader(s)

Daniel Jordan, Partner, Chair of the Real Estate Department

