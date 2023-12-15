Easton & Easton: Southern California’s Premier Personal Injury Law Firm

Personal injury

With more than 100 years of combined personal injury litigation experience and having acquired more than $150,000,000 for their clients in the past 5 years alone, Easton & Easton — comprised of Doug and his sons Brian, Matt, and Travis — only represents those that have been seriously injured or suffered the wrongful death of a loved one. As a family of attorneys, the Eastons have developed a pedigree of success for their clients, which has lead to the firm’s selection by the LA Times Reader’s Choice Poll as Orange County’s “Best Personal Injury Law Firm” each year since 2018. Their individual accolades are just as notable.

Doug, Brian, Matt and Travis have all been recognized among The Best Lawyers in America® and received Martindale- Hubbell’s® highest AV Preeminent rating for ethics and legal ability; Doug, Brian, and Matt have been selected to the National Trial Lawyers’ Top 100 Trial Lawyers and to Southern California’s Super Lawyers; and Brian, Matt, and Travis have all earned lifetime certifications to the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum® - The Top Trial Lawyers in America® (an. honor given to less than 1 percent of attorneys).

Due to the respect they have earned among their peers in the legal community, Easton & Easton has been listed by U.S. News & World Report as one of Southern California’s Best Law Firms once again this year and has also been chosen as the Official Personal Injury Attorneys of Angels Baseball and the Anaheim Ducks.

Given their accolades and litigation prowess, remarkable results have followed. In recent months, they obtained a $26,000,000 settlement for a day laborer injured on a construction site, $20,000,000 for a client harmed by a homeless woman in a hotel valet area, $7,000,000 for an inebriated college student who fell several stories inside a school auditorium, $3,000,000 for a partially disabled client who suffered further injury when a supermarket door closed too rapidly, and $1,250,000 for a client whose previous attorney attempted to settle the case for $25,000 before the Eastons took over.

In every instance, quality legal representation made all the difference for these clients, and it will make all the difference for you too. Let their family help yours today!

650 Town Center Dr., Suite 1850 • Costa Mesa, CA 92626

714-850-4590 • f. 714-850-1978 • eastonlawoffices.com

