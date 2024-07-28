Founder & CEO

House Of M Beauty

Anne Nguyen Oliver is the founder and CEO of House of M Beauty, the Vietnamese- owned skincare brand available at Nordstrom, celebrated for its repeated sell-out success since its launch. Her journey with House of M Beauty is deeply personal, rooted in her battle with postpartum depression following the birth of her first child. Through research, Oliver discovered the mood-enhancing properties of medicinal saffron, which not only alleviated her depression but also transformed her skin, imbuing it with radiance. Her impactful contributions extend to humanitarian efforts during the pandemic where she and House of M Beauty donated essential supplies like hand sanitizers, masks, face shields and beauty products to healthcare workers, frontline heroes and elders in her community. Oliver’s philanthropic endeavors also include support for charity fundraisers such as the CHOC Foundation.