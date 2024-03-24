Bruce C. Munster

(alan weissman photography)

Managing Director

Merrill Private Wealth Management

Asset/Investment Management

Bruce Munster is a principal at the Munster Freeman Group, operating within Merrill Private Wealth Management with offices in Scottsdale, AZ, and Denver, CO. The group caters to a diverse clientele, including inventors, entrepreneurs, entertainers, investors and executives from investment banks and private equity firms. Munster and his team specialize in advising clients on personal wealth management concerns related to M&A transactions across various industries. Munster has been recognized nationally as a top financial advisor, appearing on Forbes’ “Top Wealth Advisors” list from 2018 to 2023 and Barron’s “Top 1200 Financial Advisors” list from 2017 to 2023. He holds a B.S. in business management and marketing from Cornell University. Munster’s personal experiences, including balancing wrestling, part-time work and family responsibilities, contribute to his success. He resides in Scottsdale, AZ, with his wife three children, actively supporting charitable organizations such as the National Christian Foundation and Union Rescue Mission.