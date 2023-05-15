A warm, bustling atmosphere filled with the aroma of sizzling meats, the sounds of laughter and clinking glasses, and a sense of camaraderie that transcends borders – that’s the essence of Gangnam Station , the ultimate Korean BBQ restaurant that has become the talk of California. With locations nestled in the heart of Los Angeles and Buena Park, these two hidden gems are a testament to the power of perseverance and ingenuity, as well as a showcase of the beautiful blend of Korean culture, food, and inclusivity. So, how did Gangnam Station’s two locations become two of the best BBQ restaurants in California?

Kyungsuk Park, known as Ken to his friends and patrons, opened Gangnam Station with a burning passion for Korean food and a deep-rooted desire to share the wonders of Korean BBQ with the world. Ken’s initial success with Songhak Korean Barbecue , located in four spots in California (LA, Cerritos, Tustin, and San Diego), was built on the reputation of serving delicious intestine BBQ (곱창). Songhak Korean opened first and is now a sister brand to Gangnam Station. These restaurants attracted customers from various regions, including San Francisco. As Songhak’s fame grew, so did its clientele, with some willing to wait up to two hours to dine at their establishments!

Ken’s dream didn’t stop there, though. He envisioned a Korean BBQ restaurant that catered to all people, a place where everyone, regardless of age, race or background, could come together and enjoy the best of Korean culture and cuisine. This led to the birth of Gangnam Station , first in Los Angeles in August 2022 and then with a second location in Buena Park in March 2023. These two Gangnam Station locations quickly became known for offering some the best Korean BBQ in California.

From the moment you step into these restaurants, you’re immediately immersed in a modern and stylish atmosphere that pays homage to both traditional Korean culture and the vibrant spirit of Koreatown. Gangnam Station has undoubtedly secured its place among the best Koreatown BBQ and as one of Los Angeles and Buena Park’s best restaurants.

One of the secrets behind Gangnam Station’s meteoric rise is its unique approach to Korean BBQ. Ken and his team have created a customizable and inclusive dining experience that allows customers to choose their preferred ingredients and spices, all while emphasizing healthy and clean eating through the use of high-quality ingredients. This innovative approach has made Gangnam Station stand out from the rest, proving that the best Korean BBQ in LA doesn’t have to compromise on quality or authenticity.

With the Buena Park GS open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 2 a.m., and the LA location open from 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday to Thursday and Sunday and until 4 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Gangnam Station is also the perfect late-night food destination for those craving the rich flavors of Korean BBQ after hours. With the all-you-can-eat (AYCE) premium meat section, patrons can indulge in top-quality meats that shatter the misconception that AYCE restaurants only use lower-quality cuts.

As the sun sets on the streets of Buena Park and Los Angeles, Gangnam Station comes alive with the sounds and smells of an authentic Korean BBQ experience. It’s easy to see why it has become one of the best Korean BBQ restaurants in Buena Park, Los Angeles, and, indeed, all of California. Ken’s dedication to providing a unique and unforgettable dining experience has captured the hearts of patrons from all walks of life, and it’s clear that Gangnam Station will continue to hold its place as one of the best Korean BBQ destinations for years to come.

So, the next time you find yourself craving Korean BBQ or searching for Koreatown’s best restaurants, look no further than Gangnam Station. Their locations in Buena Park and Los Angeles are where the vibrant spirit of Korean culture, food, and community come together to create a truly unforgettable experience.

