LAPD’s protest response draws complaints

Protesters are dispersed with tear gas on Main Street in downtown Los Angeles on June 14.

For two weeks in June, protesters across L.A. made front page news. In groups large and small, they showed up to oppose immigration raids, marched on the federal building downtown and rallied to cry out “no kings” in the United States.

They faced a downtown curfew, an onslaught of insults from the president, dissension in their own ranks, violent or messy compatriots, and whack-a-mole attempts to try to keep up with the federal immigration enforcement agents crisscrossing the region.

They also faced the Los Angeles Police Department.

The LAPD’s protest response, which left many protesters injured, has once again triggered lawsuits and outrage, my colleagues Libor Jany and James Queally reported this weekend. Alongside our colleagues Julia Wick, Connor Sheets and Richard Winton, and L.A. Times reporters who fanned out across the region over the last two weeks, they reported the following:

Despite years of costly lawsuits, oversight measures and promises by leaders to rein in indiscriminate use of force during protests, the LAPD faces sharp criticism, fresh litigation and questions about tactics used by officers over the past two weeks.

Here are three takeaways from their story:

1. Protesters told The Times they felt LAPD officers were quick to violence.

Protesters who spoke to The Times described officers offering barely audible dispersal orders, charging on crowds that had been peaceful all day, and firing indiscriminately into crowds. In one video, mounted officers nearly trample a protester in the prone position.

In another instance, a Times reporter saw a mounted officer smashing the roof of a car repeatedly with a wooden stick.

Another video shot by civil rights attorney and community organizer Shakeer Rahman shows an LAPD officer firing on him twice with nonlethal weapons at close range.

On June 8, LAPD officers used teargas for the first time in decades, as clashes between them and demonstrators escalated.

There are still many more such stories from activists, protesters and bystanders in our story about the LAPD response.

2. Police officials say force was only used after officers faced violent attacks.

At least a dozen police injuries occurred during confrontations, according to my colleagues, including in an instance in which a protester drove a motorcycle into a line of officers. L.A. County prosecutors have charged several defendants with assault for alleged attacks on law enforcement.

Police officials said force was used only after a group of agitators began pelting officers with bottles, fireworks and other objects.

My colleagues reported that in a news conference at police headquarters last week, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell promised “a comprehensive review when this is all done,” and defended officers he said were dealing with “a very chaotic, dynamic situation.”

3. Tensions ran high between the LAPD and City Hall.

Here’s what my colleagues found:

Behind the scenes, according to communications reviewed by The Times and multiple sources who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly, tensions sometimes ran high between LAPD commanders and City Hall officials, who pushed for restraint in the early hours of the protests downtown.

Some LAPD officials have privately grumbled about not being allowed to make arrests sooner, before protesters poured into downtown. Although mostly peaceful, a handful of those who flooded the streets vandalized shops, vehicles and other property. LAPD leaders have also pointed out improvements from past years, including restrictions on the use of bean-bag shotguns for crowd control and efforts to more quickly release people who were arrested.

But among longtime LAPD observers, the latest protest response is widely seen as another step backward. After paying out millions over the last decade for protest-related lawsuits, the city now stares down another series of expensive court battles.

People in Tehran protest Sunday following the U.S. attacks in Iran. (Vahid Salemi / Associated Press)

Attacks on Iran

The U.S. is bracing for Iran’s response to the American bombing of three Iranian nuclear facilities.

A senior Israeli official told The Times that Israel was so satisfied with the operation that it was prepared to suspend hostilities if Iran ended its missile salvos against Israeli territory.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev raised the prospect of Moscow giving Iran a nuclear warhead in response to the attacks.

Local Iranians are finding familiar comforts in L.A. Persian restaurants.

Immigration raids

ICE? Border Patrol? Somebody else? If you’re confused about which federal agencies are doing what, read our explainer.

Child-care providers are bracing for a painful scenario: What if ICE comes knocking?

An ICE raid in Altadena highlighted fears that the roundups would stymie rebuilding efforts.

An immigration raid at a car wash in Bell on Friday sparked a tense scene and hours of protests.

The future of Hollywood

Hollywood struggled in 2024, but the median pay for media and entertainment executives increased 7% and doubled for CEOs at S&P 500 companies.

For example, Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Executive David Zaslav’s compensation rose to $51.9 million, even as he unwinds his own merger and lays off employees.

Meanwhile, film and TV workers have been fleeing L.A.

What else is going on

Here’s our awards columnist’s Emmy ballot. Read his list of dream nominees.

Newsom stood tall against Trump. But columnist Mark Z. Barabak still wonders: Does that make him presidential timber?

Big state budget questions linger about crime, Medi-Cal and the Delta tunnel, warns columnist George Skelton.

