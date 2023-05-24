Pet Insurance Shouldn’t Break the Bank, and Petcube’s Emergency Fund is Here to Help

Paving the way for the future of pet care, Petcube has taken a pioneering stride with its Emergency Fund service aiming to reduce the financial stress of unexpected vet visits. With a range of innovative products from state-of-the-art cameras to the convenience of 24/7 online veterinary care, Petcube is dedicated to keeping you and your furry friends connected, healthy and happy.

The pet tech company is now making pet care more accessible with the launch of its “Emergency Fund”, which is fast emerging as the best alternative to pet insurance for life’s unpredictable moments. Having a pet can result in a series of expenses, but with Petcube’s Emergency Fund, protecting your pet’s health doesn’t have to be a worry.

Costing just under a dollar per day at $29/month this telehealth service covers up to $3,000 in emergencies, ensuring that your pet always has access to care during unexpected health crises. Easy to use with no hidden fees or charges, the Emergency Fund grants subscribers access to a virtual vet around the clock.

Unlike traditional pet insurance, the Emergency Fund doesn’t discriminate based on age, breed, or any pre-existing conditions. Instead, it provides coverage for up to six pets under one plan, regardless of their medical history. Petcube firmly believes that insurance claims and bills shouldn’t hinder your pets’ well-being, making their Emergency Fund an ideal alternative for your furry family members.

With nearly half of pet parents experiencing pet-related debt, and the average vet visit cost rising to $1,500 (which skyrockets in the case of emergencies), it’s evident that Petcube’s Emergency Fund is a game-changer. Statistically, one out of three pets will experience an emergency in their lifetime, and the Petcube Emergency Fund ensures you’re prepared if that time comes.

The Emergency Fund is commendable in its user-friendliness, with immediate access to online vet consultations after subscribing. Following a 14-day period, subscribers can use the emergency vet bill coverage of up to $3,000 annually for any of their six pets, provided the emergency is approved by an online vet.

Once the bill arrives Petcube promptly pays the amount to your vet, eliminating any waiting time for reimbursements and ensuring you can focus your time and attention on your pet. The Emergency Fund is available exclusively to U.S. residents, and no Petcube device is needed to enjoy this service.

Petcube, a Ukrainian-rooted company, has always stood apart with its commitment to tech-driven solutions for pet care. Their affordable pet insurance alternative, the Emergency Fund, is just another accomplishment on their list, demonstrating a unique understanding of pet owners’ needs.