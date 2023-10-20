Herbalife Appoints Former Amway Chief People Officer, Claire V. Groen, to Chief Human Resource Officer

L.A.-based health and wellness company Herbalife announced this week that Claire V. Groen has been named as its new chief human resource officer, effective immediately, and is reporting to executive vice president and Chief of Staff, Ibi Montesino. Groen is the former chief people officer at Amway.

In this new role, Groen is responsible for Herbalife’s global human resource strategy and function in support of Herbalife’s overall business plan. This includes providing leadership in the areas of employee engagement and culture, talent acquisition and organization design and development, diversity and inclusion, employee relations, leadership development, employee education and training, compensation and benefits and human resource information systems.

“Claire brings a wealth of experience in global human resources and has a thorough understanding of the direct selling business model and industry, and we are excited to welcome her to the Herbalife family,” said Montesino.

Groen is a global human resources leader with over 28 years’ experience in the consumer goods and professional services industries. Before joining Herbalife, she was a senior advisor with the Boston Consulting Group and prior to that role, she held numerous leadership roles at Amway for more than 15 years, including legal counsel for human resources, vice president of global compensation and benefits, global litigation, governance and legal HR, and most recently as the chief people officer.

Groen earned a bachelor of arts in English literature and philosophy from Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and a juris doctorate from Indiana University’s Bloomington College of Law in Bloomington, Indiana.

Herbalife offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.