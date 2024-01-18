Lido Advisors Partners With Constellation Wealth Capital to Further Accelerate M&A and Organic Growth

Lido Advisors, a leading registered investment advisor serving high-net-worth clients, today announced that Constellation Wealth Capital, a firm specializing in making investments in industry-leading wealth management firms, has become a strategic partner and minority investor. CWC will join Lido’s lead investor Charlesbank Capital Partners.

“We are extremely pleased to announce our partnership with Constellation Wealth Capital,” said Jason Ozur, Lido’s chief executive officer. “The relationship will enable Lido to leverage CWC’s expertise and knowledge to further enhance and support our organic and inorganic growth.”

Founded in 1999, Lido is a full-service, independent registered investment advisor that brings an innovative family office investment approach to grow and safeguard its clients’ wealth and legacies. The firm takes a proactive and holistic approach to wealth advisory and is able to provide clients with exclusive access to investment opportunities without the traditional barriers to entry. Lido’s team of experienced wealth managers provides the family office experience to a wide audience of high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth families and individuals. Today, Lido has $19.1 billion of RAUM and 130 investment adviser representatives in over 30 offices across the United States.

“I’ve been observing Lido for a long time and have been impressed by their operating model, value proposition, and leadership team, all of which have enabled the firm to achieve rapid organic and inorganic growth,” said Karl Heckenberg, CWC’s founder and managing partner. “We look forward to collaborating with Jason, Ken, and the entire Lido management team, together with Charlesbank, to help them accelerate their ambitious growth objectives.”

“Our culture and success over the years has enabled us to be the destination of choice for our clients and advisors,” added Ken Stern, Lido’s president. “This partnership will support Lido in its continuous efforts to become the preeminent wealth management firm.”

The investment signed and closed in January 2024. Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel to Lido, and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, LLP served as legal counsel to Constellation Wealth Capital.

