Center Capital Group Acquires 9401 De Soto in San Fernando Valley

Center Capital Group acquired a 150,831-square-foot warehouse at 9401 De Soto Ave. in Chatsworth for $41.5 million, or $275 per square foot. The warehouse was fully occupied at the time of the sale by Align Aerospace and Ball Corp. The property was originally built in 1982 and fully renovated in 2016.

The buyer was represented by Michael Longo and Barbara Perrier of CBRE. The seller, NBP Capital, was represented by Mark Esses and Keith Kleinman of California Realty Group Inc.