Blind Children’s Center
ABOUT US
Founded in 1938, the Blind Children’s Center (BCC) is the only preschool of its kind in Los Angeles County, a nurturing early learning environment offering an array of completely free programs specifically aimed at school readiness for children of all abilities – birth through five-years-old – with specific focus on those who are blind or visually impaired. We combine early intervention, early childhood education and comprehensive family support services to prepare infants, toddlers and preschoolers of all abilities to thrive. Our FREE center-based programs bring children with vision loss, autism, disabilities and/or complex medical conditions together with their typically developing peers to create inclusive environments where all children can experience belonging and reach their fullest potential.
SERVICE AREA
We are located in the heart of Hollywood and serve children and families throughout Los Angeles County.
YEAR ESTABLISHED
1938
MISSION STATEMENT
Blind Children’s Center prepares infants, toddlers and preschoolers of all abilities to thrive through inclusive, family-focused early childhood education with a specialized focus on children who are blind or visually impaired.
GET INVOLVED
We host an annual fundraiser every year, which is open to the public. Please visit our website for volunteer opportunities.
TOP EXECUTIVE
Sarah Orth, Chief Executive Officer
CONTACT
ADDRESS
4120 Marathon St.
Los Angeles, CA 90029
PHONE
323.664.2153
info@blindchildrenscenter.org
WEBSITE
blindchildrenscenter.org
facebook.com/blindchildrenscenter
X (TWITTER)
twitter.com/lightthewaybcc
instagram.com/blindchildrenscenter