Blind Children’s Center

Founded in 1938, the Blind Children’s Center (BCC) is the only preschool of its kind in Los Angeles County, a nurturing early learning environment offering an array of completely free programs specifically aimed at school readiness for children of all abilities – birth through five-years-old – with specific focus on those who are blind or visually impaired. We combine early intervention, early childhood education and comprehensive family support services to prepare infants, toddlers and preschoolers of all abilities to thrive. Our FREE center-based programs bring children with vision loss, autism, disabilities and/or complex medical conditions together with their typically developing peers to create inclusive environments where all children can experience belonging and reach their fullest potential.

We are located in the heart of Hollywood and serve children and families throughout Los Angeles County.

1938

Blind Children’s Center prepares infants, toddlers and preschoolers of all abilities to thrive through inclusive, family-focused early childhood education with a specialized focus on children who are blind or visually impaired.

We host an annual fundraiser every year, which is open to the public. Please visit our website for volunteer opportunities.

Sarah Orth, Chief Executive Officer

4120 Marathon St.

Los Angeles, CA 90029

323.664.2153

info@blindchildrenscenter.org

blindchildrenscenter.org

facebook.com/blindchildrenscenter

twitter.com/lightthewaybcc

instagram.com/blindchildrenscenter