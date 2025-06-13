Alex Padilla’s former roommate on who the senator is
“Hands off! I am Senator Alex Padilla. I have questions for the secretary” California’s senior senator asserted, as federal agents roughly forced him out of a briefing room.
On a carpeted hallway in the federal building in Westwood, bulletproof vest-wearing agents thrust the senator to the ground on his stomach and cuffed his hands behind his back. All while a staffer filmed.
“There’s no recording allowed out here,” a disembodied voice could be heard repeating, as Padilla’s wrists were shoved into the cuffs. Then the image goes dark, as someone — presumably a federal agent — physically blocks the phone camera with his body.
The flabbergasting interaction occurred when Padilla, who had been in the building to receive a military briefing, tried to ask a question, interrupting a press conference held by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.
Times photographer Luke Johnson was on the scene and captured stunning images.
The initial video of Padilla’s detainment proved explosive
Within minutes of being filmed, it began ricocheting through social media with white-hot fury. Democratic leaders blasted Padilla’s treatment as not just despicable, but also indicative of a turning point.
- “If they can handcuff a U.S. Senator for asking a question, imagine what they will do to you,” Gov. Gavin Newsom warned.
- “A shameful and stunning abuse of power,” declared former Vice President Kamala Harris — whose vacated Senate seat Padilla was initially appointed to.
- “It’s looking more and more like a fascist state out there every day,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren told Politico.
- “This moment is not just about immigration — it’s about who we are as a country and whether dissent will be tolerated or violently suppressed,” Rep. Nanette Barragán posted on X.
Padilla’s former roommate says he’s not one to raise his voice
Padilla is far from a firebrand.
Yes, the Pacoima native has had a dazzling ascent through American politics. But he’s known for steady discipline and soft-spoken confidence, rather than bombast and showmanship.
Padilla, the son of a Mexican-born housekeeper and a short-order cook, trained as an engineer at MIT before entering politics in his 20s. He was elected to L.A. City Council at just 26, then became the body’s youngest council president two years later and, eventually, California’s first Latino senator.
Former Rep. Tony Cárdenas, another Pacoima-bred son of immigrants, has been close to Padilla for decades and the pair shared an apartment together in D.C.
“I always joke with my friends that as roommates, I would say the neighbors probably knew what my voice sounded like, but never Alex’s. He’s not the kind of person who raised his voice,” Cárdenas said Thursday, speaking by phone from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport as he waited to board a plane back to Los Angeles.
“He doesn’t get easily excited at all. He’s as cool as they come,” Cárdenas said.
At a news briefing later that day, Mayor Karen Bass expressed astonishment about Padilla’s treatment.
“In some instances, there’s no words,” Bass said. “This is a sitting U.S. senator.”
Today’s top stories
National Guard troops will stay under Trump’s control, for now
- In a late-night ruling, the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals paused a court order that would have required President Trump to return control of thousands of California National Guard troops in Los Angeles to Gov. Gavin Newsom.
- The 9th Circuit’s emergency stay came hours after a San Francisco judge ruled that Trump broke the law when he mobilized thousands of Guard members amid protests over immigration raids, and must return the troops to state control by noon Friday.
Trump signs laws to kill California auto emission standards. California AG sues
- In a bill signing ceremony in the East Room of the White House on Thursday, Trump slammed California’s planned zero-emission requirements for new car sales as “a disaster for our country.”
- Moments after he signed the three bills into law, California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta led a coalition of 10 attorneys general in filing a lawsuit to challenge Trump’s laws, which had been approved by Congress in May.
L.A. law enforcement’s treatment of journalists during protests is once again under scrutiny
- Journalists have been shot with less-lethal police rounds, tear-gassed, shoved and detained while chronicling the ongoing civil unrest and military intervention in Los Angeles.
- Among those hit by police projectiles were several Times reporters in the course of covering protests in downtown L.A. over the past few days.
Rubio vowed to revoke Chinese student visas. Trump now says Chinese students are welcome
- In a potential pullback after U.S. officials said two weeks ago that they would “aggressively” revoke visas for Chinese students enrolled at U.S. universities and increase vetting of student visa applicants, President Trump said that Chinese students can continue to attend U.S. colleges and universities.
- The decision appeared to relax a clampdown on America’s second-largest international student group.
What else is going on
- Israel launches a withering attack on Iran, spurring retaliation and fears of all-out war.
- A scam that targeted elderly victims collected more than $11 million. An Arcadia woman pleaded guilty.
- A repeat of Rodney King? Local leaders say L.A.’s latest unrest is nothing like 1992.
- The Justice Department says Trump can undo national monuments; California areas could be on list.
- Immigration raids have shaken communities across Los Angeles County. How can you help?
- David Murdock, the billionaire king of fruit and vegetables, has died at 102.
Commentary and opinions
- Sen. Alex Padilla’s crime? Being Mexican in MAGA America, argues columnist Gustavo Arellano.
- The gift Trump never meant to give: the spotlight to Democratic adversary Gavin Newsom, writes columnist George Skelton.
- America is moving backward on climate. Here’s how Hollywood can help, writes columnist Sammy Roth.
- First they came for the immigrants. Then they took down our Latino senator, columnist Anita Chabria writes.
This morning’s must-reads
Forget ‘sexy Paris lady’ scents. This L.A. duo creates unisex perfumes that make you feel things
Na-Moya Lawrence and Debbie Lin, the perfumers behind Samar, want their perfumes to be intriguing and emotionally evocative.
Other must-reads
- Fears of ICE raids upend life in L.A. County, from schools to Home Depot parking lots.
- Brian Wilson was more than a genius. His sound epitomized the lore of SoCal.
For your downtime
Going out
- Restaurants: These are the 101 best restaurants in California, from Mendocino County to San Diego.
- Theater: Pasadena Playhouse wades into the vaccine debate with 2025-26 season led by Tony winner ‘Eureka Day.’
- Hiking: This Northern California hike features massive waterfalls and deep swimming holes.
Staying in
- Television: In ‘Murderbot,’ now streaming on Apple TV+, an anxious scientist and an autonomous robot develop a workplace-trauma bond.
- Books: A female Hotshot firefighter brings California mega blazes to life in a moving memoir.
- Recipes: Here’s a recipe for Curtis Stone’s chicken sausage rolls.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games.
And finally ... your photo of the day
Today’s great photo is from Times contributor Michael Owen Baker at a strawberry farm in Ventura County where an eerie silence hangs over fields in the wake of ICE raids.
