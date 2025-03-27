Reader Letter for OC Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards Magazine 2024

I present to you our second annual Orange County Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards magazine. Here you’ll find a recap of the live event that took place on March 28, 2024 at Marriott Irvine Spectrum along with a photo gallery, informative articles and profiles of all the honorees, finalists and nominees.

In numerous ways and in various areas, women are having a greater impact on businesses across Orange County and beyond. The growth of women-owned businesses is outpacing the market; significant strides toward equity are being achieved; and more women are assuming corporate leadership roles. At the event, attendees had the privilege of hearing from several speakers who shared their experiences and advice during a couple of illuminating panel discussions, one on the power of giving back and the other on the barriers and challenges unique to women in business.

And again, I’d like to congratulate all the honorees, finalists and nominees who were recognized for their outstanding achievements over the past two years. A huge thank you goes to our Platinum Sponsor, Orange County United Way, who made this all possible.