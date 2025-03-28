Reader Letter for OC Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards Magazine 2023

2023 was the first year of our Orange County Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards, which recognized professionals who displayed exemplary leadership qualities within their companies and impacted change across OC communities over the past two years.

We received dozens of great nominations from a wide range of industries, and a few were recognized at the awards luncheon and networking event on August 18, 2023 at Marriott Irvine Spectrum. It was an honor and a privilege to meet so many of them.

This magazine recaps the event with a photo gallery; highlights of an inspiring keynote speech on taking risks by Annette M. Walker, president of City of Hope Orange County; and a summary of an enlightening discussion panel called Awareness to Impact: How Organizations Can Support Sustainable Progress for Women in Business. It also presents several informative articles touching on the current business trends in Orange County as well as profiles of all the honorees, finalists and nominees.

A huge thank you goes to the partners and sponsors who made this all possible this year: Paid Platinum Sponsor Alignment Health and Paid Gold Sponsor TRA Tax Relief Advocates. I look forward to growing this event and returning bigger and better next year.